By Prossy Kisakye

The lord mayor of Kampala, Elias Lukwago has asked government to construct a National Rehabilitation Center for Children as the law provides.

Speaking to the media shortly after the launch of Kampala Capital City Child Protection Ordinance that provides for the prohibition of exploration of children and related matters in Kampala, he said KCCA is challenged in the efforts of rescuing children from streets as it has no place to take these children.

Lukwago explained that the Children’s Act 1996 requires that government constructs a national rehabilitation center for children where they can be provided with all necessary support.

However he noted that up to now, Uganda has no national rehabilitation center for children which places a huge burden to the only regional hospital, Kampirigisa which he says is also in a very sorry state.