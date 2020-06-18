Kampala Lord Mayor Elias Lukwago has sacked his deputy Sarah Kanyike following her appointment to the technical wing of Kampala Capital City Authority.

Over the weekend president Museveni nominated Sarah Kanyike for the position of director for gender which shocked Lukwago who then implored her to decline her new appointment.

He gave Kanyike a 3-day ultimatum that elapsed on Tuesday, to take a decision on the matter.

Now sources from the council have revealed that Lukwago has sacked Kanyike and called a press conference where he announced Doreen Nyanjura as his new deputy.

Kanyike has deputized Lukwago since 2016.