The lord mayor of Kampala Erias Lukwago has strongly opposed the idea of charging Ugandans who voluntarily want to test for coronavirus, calling on President Museveni to revise the figures immediately.

This is after the ministry of health announced that voluntary testing for covid-19 is to cost 240,000 per person.

Speaking to the media in Kampala, Lukwago lamented that covid-19 testing has been commercialised expressing fear that if not revised, government efforts in combating the pandemic will be downplayed .

Meanwhile, Lukwago has asked the government to utilise the covid-19 funds collected from local and foreign donations to test Ugandans freely.