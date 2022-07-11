By Prossy Kisakye

The Lord Mayor of Kampala, Erias Lukwago, has sued the minister of Kampala and RCC’s office over the illegal trade order operations going on in the city.

This is after the ministry of Kampala affairs and RCC’s office earlier this year ordered the eviction of street vendors off Kampala streets and also banning hawkers.

Speaking to the media at City Hall in Kampala, he said that the operation to evict street vendors and hawkers from the city is illegal because KCCA has no enabling law currently to enforce the directive.

Lukwago alleged that the operations are not about bringing trade order in the city as the ministry asserts, he noted that these operations were sanctioned by the National Security Council spearheaded by RCC’s office with an unknown motive.

He now demands the court to declare illegal the activities of evicting street vendors and hawkers.

Meanwhile, the lord mayor wants the court to declare illegal the ongoing bodaboda registration in Kampala where every individual is charged shs65000 for medical checkups.

He noted that the registration process by the minister and RCC’s office plan to limit the over 200,000 Boda riders in the city to only 7000 which he said is also illegal since the public transport ordinance is still under scrutiny.