By Prossy Kisakye

The Kampala lord Mayor Elias Lukwago, has called for establishment of a Kampala Metropolitan Police Force as provided for in the KCCA Act 2010.

The Act provides for the establishment of a police force that deals with the security detail of the Kampala metropolitan area.

Lukwago says it absurd that the Kampala metropolitan minister who is obligated to implement the force has not made the necessary regulations as required under section 26(3) of the Act to effect the same.

The lord mayor is also displeased by the decision of the president to give all powers to oversee the security detail in the city to the Resident city commissioner, RCC.

He says the RCC’s office has failed to manage the increasing rate of criminality in the city including machete wielding men among others.