By Mike Sebalu

The Boda Boda training exercise aimed at averting road crashes in Kampala started on a low note on Monday with most riders not turning up at different centers.

KFM reporters observed that most training centres in different divisions of Kampala received a handful of riders.

For instance, at Nakasero primary school, only eight riders attended the first day of training while at Kitante primary school, only six riders showed up.

Additionally, four riders attended the training at Katwe Kikko grounds and only one boda boda rider attended the training at Uganda Martyrs Primary School in Rubaga (Tamales driving School).

Tamales driving school director, Antony Tamale has underscored the need for more sensitization and mobilization including the boda boda leaders.

Makindye division boda boda chairperson, Umar Isabirye has attributed the low numbers to poverty as many of the riders cannot afford the Shs60,000 training fee.