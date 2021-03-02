Schools have reported low turn up as they open for semi candidate classes.

Buyende District Education Officer Dison Bwire said most schools waited for students and pupils till break time when they started trickling in, mostly coming to check if the schools are strict on Covid SOPs.

“The teachers in the schools reported early but had to wait for pupils to report but hopefully, they will come in good numbers. We instructed schools to start with those present and have sent mobilization teams to remind parents to send children to school,” the DEO Buyende said.

Ahmed Dhimukika, the deputy headteacher Kiige Primary School said they were surprised when pupils came just to inquire if schools were really opening and if lunch will be provided.

He said lower class learners were eager to report and came only to be “disappointed” by the shifts.

“It is ironical that lower class learners turned up ready with scholastic materials as the semi candidates came in late in the morning just to find how schools are opening and inquire about lunch as provided by International Development Institute Korea,” he reported.

He added that because of lunch provision, there are going to be more pupils reporting and many are transferring from the Private schools over fees and SOPs.

In boarding schools, parents had to clear with SOPs requirements first and negotiated for fees grace period “yet schools are hard up in terms of feeding”.