By Prossy Kisakye

Election Observers have attributed the low voter turn up for Women council and committees elections in the country to the lack of enough civil and voter education.

The remarks comes from Charity Ahimbisibwe the former Executive Director of CCEDU, while presenting at the multi-stakeholder dialogue on Women council elections organized by the Netherlands Institute of Multiparty Democracy in Kampala.

She explained that many Ugandans think that these are NRM elections since they are dominated by the ruling party ending up excluding the opposition parties.

Ahimbisibwe urged the electoral commission to increase grassroot awareness about women council and committees elections.

According to the Commission’s roadmap, Uganda is set to hold women council and committees elections from villages to national level from 10th June to 12th August.