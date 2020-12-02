The head of the statehouse Anti-corruption Unit, Lt Col Edith Nakalema has dismissed claims that her unit is handling only small cases and leaving the “big fish” untouched.

Speaking to the media on the side-lines of the 9th Anti-Corruption Convention in Kampala yesterday, Nakalema, said all graft cases forwarded to her office against any government officials have been fully investigated.

She revealed that 24 government officials have been investigated and prosecuted over corruption-related cases.

Nakalema however cites a challenge of victims who disappear after reporting corruption cases which makes it hard for them to file the evidence needed in courts of law to prosecute the perpetrators.