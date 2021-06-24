By Ivan Ssenabulya

President Yoweri Museveni, who is also the Commander in Chief of UPDF has appointed Lt Gen Wilson Mbadi the new Chief of Defence Forces.

Mbadi replaces Gen David Muhoozi who was recently appointed state minister of internal affairs.

He is to be deputized by Maj Peter Elwelu who has been promoted to the rank of General.

Meanwhile Lt Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba who has been presidential advisor on special duties, is now Commander of the land forces.

Gen Leopold Kyanda has also been appointed the new Chief of Staff replacing Lt Gen Joseph Masanyufu.