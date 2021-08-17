By Our Reporter More by this Author

Lt Gen Pecos Kutesa has died. The recently retired general died on Tuesday in India, according to army spokesperson Flavia Byekwaso.

Without giving further details the army spokesperson tweeted Tuesday evening that, “UPDF fraternity regrets to announce the passing on of Lt Gen Pecos Kutesa which occurred today in India. More details to follow.”

Lt Gen Kutesa, 65, was earlier this month among 14 generals that were retired from the army.

The former bush war general also served as an army representative in the 10th Parliament and was notably active and vocal in the House.