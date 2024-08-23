Mr. Lugya Bbosa Tabula has confessed to a judicial officer that he planned the murder of Engineer Daniel Bbosa Lwomwa, the Ndiga clan leader.

He told Buganda Road Chief Magistrate Ronald Kayizzi that he believed Late Lwomwa and his family members had murdered his father, Israel, in 1989, sold off the Ndiga clan land in Mbale, and built a toilet on it, forcing his ancestors to relocate to Namulonge.

Tabula added that he killed Lwomwa in an attempt to secure ownership of the Namulonge land, which the deceased was hindering his pursuit. He insists that he is the true Lwomwa of the Ndiga clan.

He further stated that four of the five people arrested and charged before the Mwanga II court are innocent, and only Noah Lugya, his nephew, is guilty of committing the murder of Bbosa. He clarified that the Kisekwa Court secretary, Ms. Milly Naluwenda, only committed the crime of informing him (Tabula) about Lwomwa’s murder.

Tabula explained that the 18 skulls recovered from his shrine in Mpigi were obtained for ancestral rituals and that he never killed anyone to acquire them.

He will appear in court on Monday, August 26, 2024.

The source, who preferred anonymity due to the confidential nature of the recorded statement, is considered highly reliable.

Tabula, who was apprehended on August 19, 2024, in Kimelika-Namulonge, Busikuma, faces additional charges related to the discovery of human skulls at his Mpigi residence.

His co-accused include Kisekwa court secretary Milly Naluwenda, 21-year-old Noah Lugya from Kabanga Village, Harriet Nakiguli from Nkere corner zone in Kawempe Division, carpenter Joseph Nakabale from Gala, Mpigi District, and Ezra Mayanja from Kawempe Division.

Engineer Bbosa was tragically killed on February 25, 2024, in Kikandwa, Lungujja Rubaga Division. Following the murder, residents captured and lynched one of the assailants, while the other, Lugya, was rescued by police and treated at Mulago Hospital.