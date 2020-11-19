Incumbent Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago has today suspended his campaign meetings for the Lord mayor race following the arrest of presidential candidates, Robert Kyagulanyi (NUP) and Patrick Amuriat (FDC).

Kyagulanyi remains in detention in Nalufenya police station in Jinja after he was arrested in Luuka District for defying guidelines while FDC’s Patrick Amuriat has since been released on police bond.

Addressing journalists at his home in Rubaga, Lukwago noted that the brutal arrest of NUP leader Kyagulanyi indicates that incumbent President Museveni is not ready for free and fair elections to come 2021.

He has strongly condemned the arrest of the two presidential candidates and asked the sitting regime to apologise to Ugandans, and remedial actions are taken going forward, to prevent the situation from escalating.

‘In my capacity as the political head of Kampala, I invite the sitting regime to own up, to come out and apologise to Ugandan for what happened yesterday, because it was totally uncalled for, it was unnecessary,” he said.

The lord mayor has demanded for Robert Kyagulanyi’s immediate release.