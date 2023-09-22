Kampala City Lord Mayor, Erias Lukwago has blamed Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) for continuing to borrow funds for rehabilitation of city roads with no clear accountability and management.

He made the remarks while presenting at the Kampala City Roads Rehabilitation Project (KCRRP) high-level stakeholder engagement on Friday.

Lukwago said it is embarrassing to see huge amounts of money borrowed to finance the Kampala Master Plan project which includes rehabilitation of city roads, lighting, and drainage but the city is allegedly sinking in floods and potholes.

He noted that leaders have been attacked by city dwellers for neglecting their roles and dreams of turning Kampala into a better and more attractive city. He says his advice on the same has been trashed by the technical wing several times.

He also blamed KCCA for spending over Shs14 billion on relocation of utilities on Port Bell Road which is under rehabilitation, noting that it is illegal.

“Do you know you are spending 14 billion shillings towards the relocation of utilities along Port Bell Road alone? It is a lot of money… so you want me to massage you when the public out there is asking what I have done?” Lukwago wondered.

In response, the State Minister of Kampala, Kyofatogabye Kabuye, advised the Lord Mayor to put politics aside while debating developmental projects of the city.

He said the contractors need time to complete their work, adding that all the problems of Kampala will be solved.