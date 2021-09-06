By Ritah Kemigisa

The lord Mayor of Kampala Erias Lukwago has called for the rest of Haruna Kiggundu, the owner of the collapsed building in Kisenyi and all site engineers.

The building that collapsed last evening during the heavy down pour has left six people dead while eight people have been rescued alive from the rubble.

While visiting the site this morning, Lukwago says now is the time to prosecute all owners of collapsed buildings in the city and people responsible for their construction including KCCA supervisors to compensate for the lives lost.

Lukwago has also vowed to fight impunities around the processing and approval of city plans.

According to Lukwago, cases of collapsed buildings are on the rise due to loopholes in the approval of plans.

He has meanwhile directed that the remaining structure is completely brought down to avoid another disaster and loss of lives.