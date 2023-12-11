Kampala City Lord Mayor, Mr Erias Lukwago has called for data-driven interventions to combat road crashes in the city.

He made the remarks during the release of the Kampala Annual Road Safety Report 2022 and the launch of a mass media campaign on road safety in Kampala.

Lukwago also urged road users to take full responsibility for their actions on the road, keeping in mind that every life matters.

The report indicates a 1% increase in the reported number of fatalities in Kampala from 2021-2022.

It emphasizes the immediate necessity for concerted action, using an evidence-based approach to enhance road safety measures in the city through a united response from the community, policymakers, law enforcement agencies, and the media to solve the challenges faced by vulnerable road users.

Speaking at the same event, the acting director, of police’s Traffic and Road Safety, Mr Lawrence Nuwabiine, expressed commitment to implement measures to reduce road accidents across the country by putting much emphasis on using automated systems like CCTV cameras to monitor road users.