The lord mayor of Kampala, Erias Lukwago, and his cabinet are calling for covid-19 mass testing in Kampala due to the increasing community deaths and cases in the city.

He revealed this during an induction workshop for city lord councillors at city hall in Kampala.

Lukwago decried the increasing community cases in the city and advocated for voluntary coronavirus testing by city dwellers as they continue observing the set guidelines in combating the pandemic.

Meanwhile, he asked the executive director of Kampala capital city authority, Dorothy Kisaka, to equip authority’s health centres in the five divisions of Kampala to help in managing the rising covid-19 community cases.

As of yesterday Uganda had 2524 confirmed cases and 26 deaths.