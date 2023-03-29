Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago has called for more funding for government-aided schools in the city.

Speaking during the Drop Everything And Read (DEAR) day celebration at St. Peters primary school in Nsambya, Lukwago noted that as the political wing, they had budgeted Shs100 billion to be allocated to 79 Kampala Capital City schools in the financial year 2023/2024, but only Shs48 billion was allocated yet the schools are in a sorry state.

On her part, St. Peters primary school head teacher, Josephine Ssempewo Namusoke Kimera used the occasion to highlight the challenges they are currently facing including lack of adequate houses to accommodate staff, inadequate furniture in the classrooms, library, and staffroom.

The Drop Everything And Read (DEAR) day is an annual celebration to highlight the importance of the culture of reading and this year, it is running under the theme, “Reading as a way of life”.