Kampala City Lord Mayor Mr Erias Lukwago has called for investigations into the alleged misuse of funds meant for the management of Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Sanitary Landfill at Kiteezi.

This after a technical report which among others proposed; decommissioning Kiteezi and establishing a new landfill in Dundu and Mukono at a cost of Shs26 billion and Shs.190 billion respectively or, expanding the Kiteezi landfill by acquiring an extra 2 acres of land in addition to the 4 acres, for a continued operation of 2 years at a total cost of Shs 5 billion.

Lukwago, who made a fact-finding tour to the site on Tuesday was dismayed at the state of the landfill which features ’mountains’ of Gabage at the site, yet a total of Shs4.1 billion was spent for the financial year 2023/24 in its operations.

He noted that it is environmentally disastrous to continue operating open dumpsites because they expose the public to health and safety risks.

“It is just a cash bonanza for particular individuals and we are going to dig in and establish those who are responsible and bring them to book because we cannot continue with this kind of situation,” Lukwago vowed on Tuesday.

The Lord Mayor also noted that the Kiteezi landfill is a national challenge that requires concerted efforts by all stakeholders including Parliament and Cabinet to avert the looming disaster.