By Mike Sebalu

The ongoing protests by Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) casual workers in almost all 5 divisions have forced the authority leadership to call for an expeditious process to have their grievances resolved.

Since last week, over 1,000 casual labourers have been demanding for payment of their Shs150,000 monthly pay which they have not received for the last 3 months.

The workers are also protesting against the allocation of their tender to other service providers, a situation that they fear will leave many of them unemployed.

The Minister for Kampala Minsa Kabanda and the Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago, both acknowledge the need for an urgent solution, advising the relevant officials to recall their tender to save the thousands of vulnerable Ugandans who have been earning a leaving from the service.

“We intend to sit down with colleagues to work out modalities of ensuring that these people are treated fairly so that they get their pay and also retain their contracts because we had that information but some contracts have been canceled and others awarded to some other people,” Lukwago said.