Kampala Lord Mayor, Mr. Erias Lukwago, who was recently elected as the interim president of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) has announced that the National Executive Committee (NEC) will sit this week to discuss the new roadmap for the election of new party leaders.

Addressing journalists at Katonga offices in Kampala, Lukwango said that the meeting will take place on Thursday, September 28, 2023, adding that all NEC members have been notified about the same.

He also revealed that they had notified banks where the party holds accounts not to accept signatures of Nandala Mafabi and the treasurer general whom he says were ”suspended”.

“We assure you that we are going to conduct a credible electoral process befitting the party our forefathers established, and the constitution is respected in that regard,” Lukwago told journalists on Monday.

“We have the secretary-general and the treasurer as signatories to the party accounts who are in suspension. As long as they remain in suspension, their signatures on those accounts cannot be valid,” he added.

Lukwago has also revealed that the FDC interim leadership will hold public rallies across the country in a bid to mobilize Ugandans to fight what he called ‘bad leadership’.

During last week’s FDC delegates conference that was called by the party chairman, Mr. Wasswa Birigwa, the faction resolved to suspend the party president, Mr. Patrick Amuriat, and secretary general, Mr. Nandala Mafabi.