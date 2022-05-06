By Prossy Kisakye

The Vice Chairman of the People’s Front for Transition (PFT) also the Lord Mayor of Kampala, Erias Lukwago, is concerned about the current political discussions in the main stream and social media which he says is leading Ugandans astray.

He made the remarks while presenting at the State of the Nation Debate on whether or not Uganda needs Transition or Succession organized by PFT at the Justice Forum (JEEMA) head offices in Mengo.

Lukwago said the current debate on who Uganda Uganda’s next president should be or which political party is more powerful is a dangerous one that needs to stop now.

He noted that this is a very critical moment, urging Ugandans to focus on what matters, identify the problem and see how to address it to liberate themselves from tyranny.