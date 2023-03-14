The State Minister for Kampala and Metropolitan Affairs, Kabuye Kyofatogabye has boasted of reorganizing the city in less than two years but quickly acknowledges that roads and drainage remain a key challenge.

Speaking to Morning at NTV on Tuesday, Minister Kabuye said his administration should be credited for creating order in taxi parks and riding the city of criminals.

When asked about the poor road infrastructure, Kabuye blamed the political wing of the city led by the Lord Mayor, Erias Lukwago for being mere talkers who have done more harm than good to ensuring some of the road projects are implemented.

“These good talkers for the last two years when we are there, I have never seen any single ordinance coming to me. Parliament for the last two years has passed over 150 Bills,” Kabuye said.

Last week, chaos engulfed a KCCA Council meeting at City Hall after invited road construction contractors presented documents that couldn’t clearly identify them.

The Council Speaker, Zahra Luyirika had invited contractors of the roads to be constructed with funding from the African Development Bank (ADB) to discuss their contracts.