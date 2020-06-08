The lord mayor of Kampala Elias Lukwago has defied Kampala minister’s orders directing him to go into quarantine with his cabinet ministers over COVID-19.

Betty Amongi’s directive comes amid growing tension at city hall after four KCCA officials tested positive for Coronavirus last week.

Ministry of health officials are still tracing the contacts of the four officials.

Now speaking to the media earlier today at his office in Kampala, Lukwago said he will not go into self-isolation because there are emergencies he has to attend to.