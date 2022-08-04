Lord Mayor Elias Lukwago has petitioned the High court -Civil Division to demand Shs500 million from Government mouthpiece Ofwono Opondo for allegedly assaulting him.

Lukwago in his suit filed today says he suffered ridicule and shame when Ofwono Opondo charged at him and threatened to evict him from a live TV broadcast before throwing punches and kicking him in the stomach.

Lukwago who also wants Court to order Ofwono Opondo to publicly apologize to him says since the incident happened on the night of 28th July while the pair appeared on the airwaves of a local TV station alongside other 2 panelists, he has since suffered a psychological breakdown due to humiliation.

Through his own law firm of Lukwago and company advocates, the Lord Mayor lists the other two panelists including Winnie Kiiza and ICT Minister Chris Baryomunsi as his key witnesses before the court.

Lukwago narrates the incidents of the night starting with all panelists at the show discussing the outcomes of the Soroti East by-election and all of a sudden, Ofwono Opondo started throwing tantrums, charging at him, and threatening to evict him from the studios and attempting to draw a pistol at him.

According to Lukwago, Ofwono grabbed him by the collar, punched him in the chest, and kicked him in the stomach before Winnie Kiiza and minister Baryomunsi came to his rescue and called the police that safely escorted him back home.

Lukwago says as the Lord Mayor, an advocate of the Highcourt, Deputy FDC president, former MP, and shadow minister in the opposition, Ofwono Opondo’s actions disparaged and lowered him before the right-thinking members of society.

He also says his right to freedom from cruel and degrading treatment was violated to which he seeks compensation to a tune of Shs 500million.