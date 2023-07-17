By Mike Sebalu

The deputy president of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), Erias Lukwago has faulted the top party leadership for allegedly failing to organize a National Executive Committee (NEC) retreat to resolve the ongoing differences in the party internally.

Lukwago who doubles as Kampala City Lord Mayor, said the retreat was supposed to be organized a month after the party suspended elections but all in vain.

Lukwago said part of the agenda was to table a report from the elders about the findings regarding the source of the suspicious billions of shillings during the 2021 general elections.

He was speaking at the party’s consultative meeting held at Nsambya Sharing Hall on Monday, July 17.

“We were supposed to have a NEC meeting one month after we suspended the elections to resolve these matters internally. We said we were given this task by the National Council, and we have a report to be delivered by the elders. Let’s finish the process of the elders of getting to the bottom of this dirty money and come back to the party,” Lukwago told FDC members on Monday.