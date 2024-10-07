The Acting President of the Opposition Forum for the Democratic Change (FDC) Katonga faction, Mr Erias Lukwago, on Monday launched the registration process for their new party political, the People’s Front for Freedom (PFF). He cautioned security forces against interfering with the legal exercise.

The Electoral Commission (EC) granted the faction the green light to collect the signatures required for political party registration. According to the law, they must obtain at least 50 signatures from voters in three-thirds of Uganda’s districts.

Lukwago announced that the signature collection drive would begin in Kampala and Wakiso before expanding nationwide. He warned security personnel against hindering the legal process, emphasizing that it was sanctioned by the EC.

“We do not expect all members of the security network to interrupt our exercise because it is legitimate, lawful and it was sanctioned by the constitution,” Lukwgo said on Monday.

The acting president urged Ugandans seeking change to register with the PFF at designated centers across the country.