Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago has lobbied Shs 3billion from the French government through the French Agency for Development (L’Agence Francaise de développement), to implement the city street lightening master plan.

The master plan is meant to improve the quality of life of city dwellers and visitors especially at night, with priority given to security, traffic and economic activities.

Lukwago says the funds will be used to install over 35,000 smart street poles with 75 solar and 25 hydroelectricity model lights.

He adds that implementation of the Street Lightening Master Plan was delayed due to the coronavirus virus pandemic coupled with the authority’s current financial constraints due to limited budget allocation from the ministry of finance.