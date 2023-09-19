A Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) faction led by the party chairman Mr. Wasswa Birigwa says it has suspended Mr. Patrick Oboi Amuriat, replacing him with Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago as president.

The changes were made during the Tuesday extraordinary delegates conference at Katonga Road in Kampala. The event was graced by the party founding president, Col (Rtd) Kizza Besigye, among other leaders.

Additionally, the party Secretary General, Mr. Nathan Nandala Mafabi has also been replaced by his deputy Mr. Harold Kaija, while Mr. Francis Mwikukye replaced the national treasurer, Geoffrey Ekanya during the earlier banned conference.

“Their deputies Harold Kaijja (secretary general) and Francis Mwijukye (treasurer) will perform the duties of these offices,” FDC spokesperson Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda announced.

The delegates also resolved to put in place an interim electoral commission that will organize what they termed as free and fair internal party elections.

Anti-riot police on Tuesday used teargas to disperse FDC party guests who had showed up to attend the conference.