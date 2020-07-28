Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago has officially joined the opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC).

He has been received into the fold by the party president Mr. Patrick Amuriat who also officially handed him the FDC constitution and card.

“On behalf of the FDC and on my own behalf, I hand to you the party constitution and the FDC policy agency agenda and would like you to carefully make you ready so that when you out to speak about the FDC you are well equipped,” Mr Amuriat announced.

The event held at the party headquarters in Najjanankumbi was graced by former party president Dr Kiiza Besigye among other senior party leaders.

Earlier in the morning, police fired teargas at the FDC members who had gathered to welcome Lukwago at the party offices.

Police had forced the party members who were seen dancing in jubilation to enter inside the party premises in vain.

The police then swung into action after one of the supporters was knocked by a speeding car, pushing them inside before forcefully closing the gate.

The FDC supporters did not take this lying down, prompting the police to fire tear gas to disperse them.

A scuffle and a bitter exchange ensued as the police blocked FDC leaders from leaving the venue. Police now remain heavily deployed at the FDC headquarters in Najjanankumbi.