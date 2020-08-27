

By Benjamin Jumbe

City Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago has joined a number of stakeholders to ask government not to impose another lockdown.

It comes amid fears that the country could be locked down again due to the increasing COVID 19 infections.

Several ministers including Kampala minister Betty Amongi, Works minister Gen KAtumba Wamala and Health Minister Dr Jane Ruth Aceng have warned that if complacency of members of the public continues, government could be left with no option but announce another lockdown.

Lukwago says the fight against COVID 19 in Kampala and other parts of the country can be won only when government takes on the people centred fight approach away from directives.