By Damali Mukhaye

The Lord Mayor of Kampala, Erias Lukwago who was flown to Nairobi Hospital last week for further management of his condition is out of danger and is slated to be discharged next week.

The Deputy Lord Mayor, Doreen Nyanjura says the final results of the tests that were taken on her boss will be released today, before he returns home next week.

She adds there is no need for panicking given the social media reports that have since announced the lord mayor dead, saying these are just idle people who have nothing to do.

Lukwago was last week on Wednesday flown to Nairobi hospital after doctors in the country failed to manage his condition within the country.

Lukwago had severe abdominal discomfort and chest pain.

Lukwago’s sickness started two weeks back when he was evacuated from Lubaga Cathedral where the requiem mass of the late Archbishop of Kampala Archdiocese, Dr Cyprian Kizito Lwanga was underway after he became unwell.