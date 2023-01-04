The Lord Mayor for Kampala Capital City Authority, Erias Lukwago has asked Parliament to investigate the misuse of funds meant to construct the 31 roads in the city.

Recently, the Kampala Capital City Authority secured about $287 million which is about Shs1 trillion from the African Development Bank for the construction of at least 31 roads across the city.

Lukwago says the budget for the construction of the said roads has been inflated, an act that should not be tolerated.

He says for the 31 roads which have been lined up to be constructed using the said 1 trillion shillings constitute 69 kilometres and each kilometre will cost 14.4 billion shillings. He says this has forced him to raise an alarm to have parliament investigate the matter because its is bound to delay the construction of the roads.

Lukwago also asked the government to channel the 100 million shillings planned to acquire 10 acres of land in Kisenyi to resettle the street vendors. He wants the money to cover the construction costs of more city markets.