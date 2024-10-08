The opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) Katonga faction interim president, Erias Lukwago expressed skepticism about the recent census results released by the Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS).

“The authenticity of those figures is questionable and we doubt it because there is something not adding up. If you check the records of EC right now, they will tell you currently we have 18 million registered voters, and from the just-released census, they are telling us that 50% of Ugandans are minors, meaning they are not qualified to vote,” Lukwago said on Monday.

“If you already have 18 million voters, how can you have an addition of 9 million voters because that would make it 27 million registered voters” Lukwago wondered.

Lukwago argued that the report’s claim of 50% of the population being minors is inconsistent with the projected increase in eligible voters. He suggested that the voter figures might have been inflated and urged the faction to proceed with political activities cautiously, considering the potential inaccuracies in the census data.

Lukwago’s concerns come after the statistics body revealed yesterday that it had returned to the drawing board to analyse the 2024 national population and housing census report.

The Uganda National Bureau of Statistics (Ubos) has since pulled down from its website the main report for the 2024 National Population and Housing census.