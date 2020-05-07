The Lord Mayor of Kampala, Erias Lukwago has disagreed with the Minister for Kampala Affairs regarding the Cabinet Information Paper regulating the operations of taxis and Boda Bodas in Kampala.

According to the cabinet information paper, after lifting COVID-19 lockdown, boda bodas will continue operating by carrying cargo only and abiding by the curfew time as they formalise their membership with registered digital companies like SafeBoda, Uber and Bolt among others in the next 21days.

The taxis will use the next 42 days to undergo a verification process with the Transport Licencing Board on top of a mandatory inspection every six months plus payment of mandatory KCCA fees. Also, they will acquire a route chart and allocated stages.

According to the KCCA Act, as amended, the Lord Mayor is supposed to initiate strategies and programmes for the development of the capital and he had already moved to formulate an ordinance to regulate operations of taxis and boda bodas in the city before the act was amended.

However, Lukwago insists that since the minister called off all council meetings and leaders cannot sit to exercise their mandate, this cabinet order paper shouldn’t be implemented without approval from city leadership.