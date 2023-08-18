Kampala City Lord Mayor Mr. Erias Lukwago has tasked local and international technocrats to assure the public whether it is possible to turn Kampala into a modern city.

He made the remarks at the Kampala Capital City Authority politicians’ consultative meeting aimed at discussing the integrated urban development master plan for Greater Kampala Metropolitan Area held on Friday.

Lukwago says Ugandans are tired of being fed with empty promises of turning Kampala into a smart city. He said up to now, there’s no developed standard plan to base on to transform Kampala into a modern city.

He further demanded that government gives Kampala an identity on whether it wants to turn the city into a commercial or administrative area.

Meanwhile, he tasked developers to ensure that cultural heritages within Kampala are preserved and separated from the central government as development plans are implemented.