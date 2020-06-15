Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago has given his deputy Sarah Kanyike a three-day ultimatum to either take or reject President Museveni’s job offer.

President Museveni surprised the nation when he nominated Kanyike, for the position of director gender, community service and production at Kamapala Capital City Authority (KCCA) as the institution gets a new executive Director.

Lukwago, says if she does not make her decision by tomorrow (Tuesday), he will have no choice but to appoint another deputy on Wednesday.

According to the KCCA Act, the lord mayor appoints his deputy and council simply approves his choice.

Others nominees are Dorothy Kisaka as the executive director, David Luyimbazi Ssali as the deputy director, Dr. Daniel Okello Ayen as director public health and environment and Grace Akullo, as the new director human resource and administration.