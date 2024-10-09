Kampala Lord Mayor and interim president of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) Katonga faction, Erias Lukwago, has called on Members of Parliament to refrain from discussing constitutional amendments under the current regime.

Speaking to the media at the faction’s offices along Katonga Road on Wednesday, the day Uganda celebrated its 62nd Independence Day, Lukwago emphasized that the nation’s focus should be on a transition of power rather than constitutional revisions.

“This current constitution is beyond redemption and it is irredeemable. It has been abused, violated and there is nothing that you can salvage” Lukwago said.

Members of Parliament on the Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee have expressed skepticism about the expedited pace at which Parliament is considering the Administration of Parliament Amendment Bill 2024. The bill, introduced by Mityana South MP, Richard Lumu, seeks to add further proposals to the existing legislation.