The interim president of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) Katonga faction and Kampala Lord Mayor, Mr. Erias Lukwago has implored Ugandans to make sacrifices for the nation’s liberation struggle.

He made the remarks on Wednesday morning as he led political activists and leaders from various formations in prayers and paying tribute to the late singer, Adam Mulwana, at their offices in Katonga, Kampala.

Lukwago commended Mulwana for his contribution to the struggle with the song “Toka Kwa Barabara”, composed for Dr. Kizza Besigye before the 2016 presidential elections.

He urged Ugandans to contribute to the struggle without expecting immediate rewards, following Mulwana’s selfless example.

Meanwhile, former FDC president Dr. Besigye described the deceased as an exceptional and intelligent young man who, despite his circumstances, actively supported the fight for his country’s betterment. He urged Ugandans seeking change to continue pursuing Mulwana’s ideals.

The late, who died on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, will be buried this afternoon (Wednesday) at Buziranduulu in Luweero District.