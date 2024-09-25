Kampala Lord Mayor, Erias Lukwago, has urged the Inspectorate of Government (IGG) to publicly release its report implicating the three Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) directors who President Museveni recently dismissed.

According to Lukwago, Ugandans deserve to know the specific roles each individual played in the Kiteezi tragedy that resulted in the loss of life. Speaking to journalists on Tuesday, Lukwago expressed satisfaction with the decision to dismiss Executive Director Dorothy Kisaka, Deputy Executive Director David Luyimbazi, and Director of Public Health Dr. Daniel Okello, though he criticized the delay in taking action.

“The IGG must make the report public, the findings have to be known. Ugandans need to know who did what or who failed to do what and generally who is responsible for the catastrophe,” he said.

He also faulted President Museveni for not visiting the Kiteezi site following the tragedy.

“We expected Gen Museveni to visit Kiteezi but he did not do so. Mr. Museveni ought to apologize to Ugandans for the mess that has happened in the institution of KCCA because he never took this matter serious from day one,” Mr Lukwago added.

President Museveni fired the KCCA officials on Tuesday, based on the IGG report, which found them negligent in their duties.