The NUP secretary general, David Lewis Rubongoya has revealed that blogger Fred Kajjubi aka Lumbuye has been released and he is in very good condition.

Rubongoya who posted on his Twitter account said that the blogger was released by the Turkish authorities.

“After several months under detention, political activist Fred Lumbuye has been finally set free by the Turkish authorities. As we welcome him, let’s continue working hard to see that all political prisoners who are still under detention get their freedom!” he posted on his Twitter account.

The president of National Unity Platform, Robert Kyagulanyi has appreciated his diaspora leaders for ensuring that Lumbuye gets his freedom.

“I am very glad that after several months in detention, political activist Fred Kajubi Lumbuye was yesterday released from jail in Turkey. I am very grateful to the legal team, our diaspora leadership and all Ugandans who did everything to see that he gets his freedom,” he posted on his Facebook page.

In August, police said that blogger Fred Kajjubi aka Lumbuye was not in their custody as yet but they preferred 15 cases filed against him.