The Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeje Odong revealed that blogger FredFred Kajjubi, alias Lumbuye is in Turkey and not in Uganda as many social media users have been claiming.

While answering questions presented to him before the Parliament Foreign Affairs Committee, Jeje Odongo assured the committee that Lumbuye is still in Turkey.

“Lumbuye is in Turkey, so what else do you want me to say? He is in Turkey,” Jeje Odong said.

He however added that the government is discussing with authorities in Turkey and Interpol on how to handle the matter of Lumbuye in an appropriate way.

“We continue to discuss with authorities in Turkey, with Interpol on how to manage this situation. Once it’s finally handled, I will come back and share it with the committee. He is a Ugandan and we need to take care of him,” Jeje Odong revealed.

Nkunyingi Muwada, the shadow Minister of foreign affairs posted on his Twitter page and revealed that the Turkish Ambassador to Uganda KEREM ALP confirmed that Lumbuye is in Turkey, and not in prison.

“Turkish Ambassador to Uganda KEREM ALP confirmed that LUMBUYE is in Turkey, not in Prison but at Immigration Centre and he is alive, safe, and has his right to opt for Legal Representation. Apprehended by Immigration Agency over expired Immigration Status,” he posted.

Lumbuye is a critic who uses his social media accounts to attack and criticise government officials in Uganda.

Some of his statements are termed by Ugandan security officials as crimes against the state.