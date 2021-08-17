By DAVID VOSH AJUNA More by this Author

Government Tuesday said Turkey-based Ugandan vlogger and vocal regime critic, Fred Kajubi aka Lumbuye is “alive and will be presented to the court at the right time”- following reports of his arrest in Ankara early this month.

“People shouldn’t be worried about him. The relevant authorities will at the right time bring him before courts of law. People should be busy looking for survival, not asking about Lumbuye,” Foreign Affairs State Minister Henry Okello Oryem told NTV Uganda in an interview.

Famed through launching scathing online attacks on especially political and popular figures, Lumbuye now faces up to 15 charges, including spreading harmful propaganda, incitement of violence using improvised explosive devices, and offensive communication.

“Once he is handed over to the police, we shall process the 15 case files that were opened against him,” Police spokesperson, Mr Fred Enanga told journalists on August 9 during a weekly security press briefing in Uganda’s capital Kampala.

