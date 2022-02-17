By Gertrude Mutyaba

The Minister for General Duties in the Office of the Prime Minister Justine Kasule Lumumba has called for investigations into the Kyotera District Service Commission following complaints from residents.

She made the directive during the Baraza forum where the technical staff was meant to give accountability for the money sent by the government to provide services to the people.

Lumumba wondered why the District Service Commission Chairperson Rose Nalubowa was still in office yet the IGG asked the district council to put her aside as she is being investigated.

Residents raised concerns saying that their parents take them to school to get jobs but getting a job at the district is very expensive and one has to pay between Shs9m and Shs15m to be given a job.

Lumumba thus tasked the district chairperson Patrick Kintu Kisekulo to intervene and take a keen interest in the matter.

Different heads of departments presented their reports on how they had spent money sent on different projects.