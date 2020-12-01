

By Benjamin Jumbe

The secretary general of the ruling Nation resistance Movement Party Justine Kasule Lumumba has gone in self quarantine.

This comes after 3 of her aides she has been working with closely during the ongoing campaign perttested positive for covid 19.

In a message to the party leadership, supporters and the country issued last evening, Lumumba said she based on advise from scientists to immediately enter into self quarantine as a precautionary measure while waiting for results from her rapid test that was done yesterday.

She however added that the campaign mobilization and coordination activities of the party secretariat will continue normally.

Health experts have warned that the country will soon see a spike in cases of infections and deaths due to non adherence to the preventive measures put in place to contain spread of the pandemic.