Several parents in Luuka district are crying foul following the failure of their daughters to return back home after Christmas celebrations.

The district LC5 Chairman, Simon Wakaze said several parents have approached him complaining about the disappearance of their underage daughters who went for entertainment on Christmas eve.

Wakaze said most of these girls were schooling, pleading with those hiding them to send them back to their parents’ homes or else an operation to crack them down will be launched.

Wakaze said errant suspects will be arrested and charged with defilement.