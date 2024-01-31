Parents and leaders in Luweero district have piled pressure on head teachers after the Uganda National Examination Board (UNEB) withheld results of 57 candidates in the district over suspected involvement in examination malpractice.

According to Primary Leaving Examination (PLE) results for Luweero, at least 1,622 (11.4%) passed in First Division, 7174 (50.4%) passed in the second division, 2,739 (19.2%) in the third division and 1,476 (10.3%) passed in the fourth division.

About 1,263 pupils were ungraded and 338 (2.3%) didn’t sit the examinations out of 1,4612 candidates that registered for PLE in the district. However, parents and candidates at three schools in the district are crying foul after UNEB withheld their results over alleged involvement in malpractice.

According to the Luweero LCV Chairperson, Mr Erastus Kibirango, the administration is equally concerned over the future of candidates whose results were withheld, adding that, the district will decide on the fate of the schools after UNEB concludes investigations into the matter.

“We are also concerned about the results which were not given out by UNEB. We have three schools which were affected. For instance,we have Bugembe Primary School where by out of the 61 candidates who sat, only 19 candidates got their results,” he said, adding “We have Sunlight Primary School which has 16 candidates and Hamza Primary School has 22.”