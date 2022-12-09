By Dan Wandera

The Luweero District Security Committee has resolved to have Security services companies that breach the deployment guidelines stopped from operating in the area amid increasing security risks.

Luweero Resident District Commissioner Richard Bwabye says that despite earlier warnings, a section of the firms offering security services continue to deploy lone armed guards to secure private business premises.

On Wednesday December 7th, a suspected assailant attacked the Advance Smart Microfinance office in Wapamba Zone Wobulenzi Town Council killing a security guard, identified as Leon Dong before making away with his gun in broad daylight.

Bwabye says the attack would have been avoided if the guard was not alone.

It is the third in a period of six months in Luweero District targeting security officials, claiming five lives while five guns too have been lost to the suspected assailants.

Two guns were lost when suspected thugs attacked a police checkpoint at Kiwumpa village on the Gulu- Kampala highway in Luweero District. The attack claimed the life of a police officer at the highway police checkpoint in July 2022. The second attack was carried out by yet unidentified assailants on Busiika Police Station in early November. The attackers killed two police officers and took away two guns.

One of the police officers that had been in intensive care at Mulago referral hospital after sustaining grievous bodily injuries later succumbed to the injuries, a week later bringing the number of the dead police officers at Busiika Police post to three.