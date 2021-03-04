By Fahad Malik

Police in Lwengo is investigating circumstances under which unknown people killed a 51-year-old man.

The deceased has been identified as Ronald Katumwa a resident of Kyangwe village in Kisekka Sub County in Lwengo District when unidentified assailants trailed him on his way back home from a local bar.

Preliminary police investigation indicates that the deceased was last seen last on Friday and since then, his family and locals have been hunting for him until he was found today dumped in a banana plantation.

Muhammad Nsubuga, the southern regional police spokesman said that police have arrested the bar attendant where the deceased was last seen on a fateful night.

Nsubuga however declined to reveal the identity of the suspect saying that it may jeopardize the police investigation into the matter.

The deceased‘s body has been taken to Masaka regional referral hospital for postmortem as the investigation into the matter go on.