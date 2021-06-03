By Malik Fahad

Police in Lyantonde are investigating circumstances under which a man beheaded his wife over infidelity claims.

The shocking incident occurred at Kyewanula village in Lyantonde District when a man who is currently on the run killed his wife and locked him inside the house for two days.

The deceased has been identified as Nuliat Namata, a wife to Jamadah Ssengoba.

The southern regional police spokesperson Muhamad Nsubuga has confirmed the incident saying that police has taken the deceased’s body to hospital for postmortem.